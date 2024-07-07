RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (RFM) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0954 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.
RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSEARCA RFM opened at $16.07 on Friday. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $16.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.90.
RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
