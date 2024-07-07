RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (RFM) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0954 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Get RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund alerts:

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA RFM opened at $16.07 on Friday. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $16.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.90.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.