RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (RMMZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on September 30th

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0974 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:RMMZ opened at $16.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.92 and its 200 day moving average is $15.87. RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $16.99.

