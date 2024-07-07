Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Receives $305.08 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $305.08.

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

ROK stock opened at $264.07 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $249.00 and a one year high of $348.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $265.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 48.88%.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total value of $133,995.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at $943,554.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total transaction of $133,995.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,554.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total transaction of $63,579.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,547.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,199 shares of company stock worth $572,750. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rockwell Automation

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 142.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. SRN Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.7% during the first quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 19.9% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 456,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,016,000 after buying an additional 36,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Free Report

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

