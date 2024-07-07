Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) Receives C$72.96 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$72.96.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$82.00 to C$74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Rogers Communications from C$75.50 to C$71.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Shares of TSE:RCI.B opened at C$50.37 on Thursday. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of C$48.67 and a 52-week high of C$64.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 434.09, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.64, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$52.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$57.05.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

