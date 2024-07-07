Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Trading Up 0.7%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $62.83 and last traded at $62.72. Approximately 661,703 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 4,917,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.29.

Get Roku alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down from $81.00) on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

View Our Latest Report on Roku

Roku Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.32.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $881.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.54 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.38) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Roku

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total value of $673,973.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,108,998.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total value of $673,973.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,108,998.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $37,622.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,630.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,691 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,455 over the last quarter. 13.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management raised its position in Roku by 59.2% in the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 121,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 4.3% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 82,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Roku by 240.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 41,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 29,521 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.