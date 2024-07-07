Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Receives C$145.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$145.71.

Several brokerages recently commented on RY. Argus upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$154.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Desjardins increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group set a C$165.00 price target on Royal Bank of Canada and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

In related news, Senior Officer Douglas Antony Guzman sold 54,354 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.15, for a total transaction of C$7,889,646.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,628.83. Also, Senior Officer Neil Mclaughlin sold 14,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.26, for a total value of C$2,161,474.61. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,302 shares of company stock worth $14,592,565.

TSE RY opened at C$148.21 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$107.92 and a 1-year high of C$150.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$143.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$137.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$208.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.77 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$14.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.58 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 13.66%. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.1525292 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 51.54%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

