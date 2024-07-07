RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,037 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in RTX were worth $19,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get RTX alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 5,145.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 23,514 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the third quarter worth approximately $840,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in RTX by 40.0% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at $639,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 22,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In related news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,049,781.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,166,366.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,049,781.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares in the company, valued at $13,166,366.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,937 shares of company stock worth $12,256,952. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE RTX opened at $100.37 on Friday. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $108.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen upped their price target on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

Get Our Latest Report on RTX

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.