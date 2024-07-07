Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Stake Lowered by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,377 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Ryerson by 26.7% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Ryerson in the third quarter worth $2,679,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Ryerson during the third quarter worth $234,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ryerson by 26.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 287,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,354,000 after buying an additional 60,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the third quarter worth about $449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RYI. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ryerson from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Ryerson

In related news, COO Michael Burbach bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 226,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,746.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Michael Burbach bought 4,000 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 226,263 shares in the company, valued at $5,373,746.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Marie Leggio purchased 2,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,984.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,984.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Stock Performance

NYSE:RYI opened at $18.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.71 million, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $18.82 and a 1 year high of $43.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.25.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.47). Ryerson had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter.

Ryerson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

See Also

