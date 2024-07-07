Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.38 on July 29th

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.379 per share by the energy company on Monday, July 29th. This represents a $4.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This is a boost from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Get Sabine Royalty Trust alerts:

Sabine Royalty Trust Trading Down 5.2 %

SBR stock opened at $63.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.87. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $55.60 and a 12 month high of $72.50. The company has a market cap of $930.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 1,059.92% and a net margin of 96.22%. The business had revenue of $20.76 million during the quarter.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.