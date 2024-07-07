Sable Resources (CVE:SAE) Shares Down 11.1%

Sable Resources Ltd. (CVE:SAE – Get Free Report) shares dropped 11.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 130,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 173,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 40.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Sable Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mexico and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and other deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Don Julio project covering an area of 63,314 hectares; the El Fierro project covering an area of 58,510 hectares; the El Fierrazo project, the Los Pumas project, and the Laspina project located in San Juan Province, Argentina; and the Vinata project and the El Escarpe project located in Mexico.

