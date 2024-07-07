Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) traded up 1.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $265.81 and last traded at $265.15. 1,261,701 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 6,900,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $260.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $355.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.79.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $255.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $258.26 and its 200-day moving average is $276.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.03, for a total transaction of $4,530,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,936,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,907,110,216.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.03, for a total value of $4,530,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,936,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,907,110,216.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Mason Morfit acquired 428,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $233.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,796,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,914,309 shares in the company, valued at $912,699,429.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 484,152 shares of company stock valued at $131,779,561. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

