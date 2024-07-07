Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Purchased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners grew its stake in Sanofi by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,032,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,617,000 after acquiring an additional 245,682 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sanofi by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,322,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,796,000 after acquiring an additional 323,968 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Sanofi by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,224,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,077 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,315,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,521,000 after buying an additional 491,498 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,770,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,051,000 after buying an additional 694,957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sanofi stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,902,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,075. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.59. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $42.63 and a 12-month high of $55.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $125.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.59.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. Sanofi had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

