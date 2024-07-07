Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $53.07

Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $53.07 and last traded at $53.07, with a volume of 8429 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.01.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.29 and a 200-day moving average of $49.28.

Institutional Trading of Schwab 1000 Index ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHK. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period.

About Schwab 1000 Index ETF

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

