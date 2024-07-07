Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Hits New 1-Year High at $103.69

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $103.69 and last traded at $103.60, with a volume of 113227 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $103.23.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

