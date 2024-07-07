Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Hits New 52-Week High at $63.67

Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $63.67 and last traded at $63.67, with a volume of 42813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.61.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $371,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Davis Capital Management raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 214,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,494,000 after buying an additional 6,438 shares during the period. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 510,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,172,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.