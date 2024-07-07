Scott & Selber Inc. Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Scott & Selber Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 3.8% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,246,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,309,370,000 after buying an additional 862,550 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $4,101,040,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,800,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,058,842,000 after buying an additional 481,376 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 28,558,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,024,679,000 after buying an additional 813,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,638,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,781,200,000 after buying an additional 97,603 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,541,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,303,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,516,961.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,541,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,303,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,516,961.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total transaction of $127,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,043.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,288 shares of company stock worth $25,345,053. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG traded up $4.57 on Friday, reaching $191.96. 14,303,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,944,221. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $115.83 and a one year high of $192.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.51. The company has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.86.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

