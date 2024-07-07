SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.24 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 234.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,723 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 1.1% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 411.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

META has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.27.

NASDAQ META opened at $539.91 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.38 and a 12-month high of $540.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $484.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $460.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.10, for a total transaction of $8,502,988.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,826 shares in the company, valued at $95,113,116.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $305,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,043,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.10, for a total value of $8,502,988.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,113,116.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,905 shares of company stock valued at $123,528,726 over the last quarter. 13.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

