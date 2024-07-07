Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Free Report) dropped 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.75 and last traded at $8.75. Approximately 5,359 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 49,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.87.
Secure Energy Services Price Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.11.
Secure Energy Services Company Profile
Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.
