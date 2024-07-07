SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

SN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. China Renaissance began coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SharkNinja from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on SharkNinja from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Essex LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SN opened at 73.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of 74.35 and a 200-day moving average of 61.67. SharkNinja has a twelve month low of 25.84 and a twelve month high of 80.81.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported 1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.95 by 0.11. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of 1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 949.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SharkNinja will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

