Siacoin Price Reaches $0.0041 (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 7th. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Siacoin has a total market cap of $237.02 million and approximately $2.88 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,527.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $329.21 or 0.00572268 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00009970 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.61 or 0.00112315 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00035810 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $154.24 or 0.00268109 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00040068 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00063694 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,751,755,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,722,971,820 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

