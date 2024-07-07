Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) Trading Down 0.7%

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SEMHF – Get Free Report) fell 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $57.60 and last traded at $57.60. 941 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 1,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.00.

Siemens Healthineers Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.09.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

