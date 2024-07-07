Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Signet Jewelers worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at $1,370,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 65,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,049,000 after acquiring an additional 14,465 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 14.8% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 452,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,308,000 after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 303.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 9.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 615,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,225,000 after purchasing an additional 52,104 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.20.

Signet Jewelers Trading Down 1.6 %

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $87.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.35. Signet Jewelers Limited has a twelve month low of $65.12 and a twelve month high of $112.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.16.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Insider Activity at Signet Jewelers

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $271,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,175,227.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $271,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,175,227.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director H. Todd Stitzer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total transaction of $512,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,804,393.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $2,925,010 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.