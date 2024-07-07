SKALE Network (SKL) Trading 19% Lower Over Last Week

SKALE Network (SKL) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 7th. Over the last week, SKALE Network has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SKALE Network token can now be bought for about $0.0402 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SKALE Network has a market capitalization of $220.85 million and approximately $24.20 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

SKALE Network launched on August 17th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 5,447,166,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,493,977,671 tokens. The official website for SKALE Network is skale.space/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. The Reddit community for SKALE Network is https://reddit.com/r/skalenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @skalenetwork. SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.space/blog/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage.

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network (SKL) is a blockchain platform for scalable and secure decentralized applications (dApps). Created by a team of entrepreneurs, it offers a high-performance sidechain infrastructure for gaming, DeFi, NFTs, and more. SKL tokens are used for staking, transaction fees, and network governance, securing and governing the network.”

