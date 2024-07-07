Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) Trading 5.2% Higher

Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.16 and last traded at $6.10. Approximately 59,583 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 238,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

Skeena Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $665.00 million, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.19). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Skeena Resources

About Skeena Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKE. Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in Skeena Resources by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,337,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,463,000 after purchasing an additional 555,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skeena Resources by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,621,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,627,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Skeena Resources by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948 shares in the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skeena Resources by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 340,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 11,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skeena Resources by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 561,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Articles

