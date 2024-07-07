Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) Trading 5.2% Higher

Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.16 and last traded at $6.10. Approximately 59,583 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 238,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.
Skeena Resources Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $665.00 million, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11.
Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.19). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Skeena Resources
About Skeena Resources
Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.
