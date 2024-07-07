Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Position Raised by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $4,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 193.9% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 469,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $57,743,980.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 494,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,922,410.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 469,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $57,743,980.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 494,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,922,410.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Emily Ho sold 6,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total transaction of $1,029,340.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,712,995.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 519,112 shares of company stock worth $64,932,073. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $143.02 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.60 and a 12-month high of $237.72. The company has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.08 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.26.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $828.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.95 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNOW. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $226.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Snowflake

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.