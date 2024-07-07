SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) Stock Price Down 4%

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.24. 15,772 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 13,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

SolarWindow Technologies Trading Down 4.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.35.

SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

About SolarWindow Technologies

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc engages in the development of transparent electricity-generating coatings and methods under LiquidElectricity Coatings brand. The company's coatings generate electricity by harvesting light energy from natural sun, artificial light, and low, shaded, or reflected light conditions, which is applied to rigid and flexible glass, and plastic surfaces to transform ordinary surfaces into organic photovoltaic devices.

