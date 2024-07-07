Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SOHO opened at $1.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.37. Sotherly Hotels has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The stock has a market cap of $23.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63.
Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.24). Sotherly Hotels had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $46.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels
About Sotherly Hotels
Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sotherly Hotels
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.