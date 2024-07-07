Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SOHO opened at $1.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.37. Sotherly Hotels has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The stock has a market cap of $23.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.24). Sotherly Hotels had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $46.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels

About Sotherly Hotels

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sotherly Hotels stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels Inc. ( NASDAQ:SOHO Free Report ) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,050 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.27% of Sotherly Hotels worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.