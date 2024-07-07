SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $67.22

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $67.22 and last traded at $67.22, with a volume of 23924 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.15.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPTM. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 76,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

