SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $82.46

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $82.46 and last traded at $82.37, with a volume of 92921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.11.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.11. The company has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

