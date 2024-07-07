SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Hits New 12-Month High at $45.25

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $45.25 and last traded at $45.25, with a volume of 5899 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.21.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPYX. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 23,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

