SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Stock Position Reduced by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management grew its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 154,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 45,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 17,119 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 35,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $97.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.72. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52 week low of $69.32 and a 52 week high of $111.96.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

