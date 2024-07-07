Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Receives $5.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

SPRB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of Spruce Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Spruce Biosciences from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Spruce Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Spruce Biosciences Trading Up 1.2 %

SPRB opened at $0.57 on Thursday. Spruce Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $5.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average of $2.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.41.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 million. Spruce Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 57.53% and a negative net margin of 461.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spruce Biosciences will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spruce Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 302,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 24,450 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,123,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 912,863 shares during the last quarter. Superstring Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $348,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spruce Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

About Spruce Biosciences

(Get Free Report

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

