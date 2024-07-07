Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $75.42 and last traded at $75.67. 2,041,530 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 10,295,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.26.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC cut their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.54.

The firm has a market cap of $86.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.29.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,750 shares of company stock worth $878,893 over the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

