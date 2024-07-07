State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 145 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $127,945,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5,257.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,465,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,015,000 after buying an additional 1,437,768 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 763.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,332,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,164,000 after buying an additional 1,178,270 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,665,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,146,000 after buying an additional 803,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2,122.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 441,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,170,000 after buying an additional 421,731 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.92.

WEC opened at $77.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.86. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.13 and a 1 year high of $93.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.67%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.93%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

