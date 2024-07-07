State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALKS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 1,562.0% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 120,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after buying an additional 113,511 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 288.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 367,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,285,000 after acquiring an additional 272,723 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 38,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 8,243 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $24.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.47. Alkermes plc has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $32.88.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $350.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.26 million. Alkermes had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALKS. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Alkermes from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alkermes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

