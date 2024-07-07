State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Matson worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Matson alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Matson by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Matson by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,089 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matson by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 997 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Matson by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in Matson by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MATX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Matson in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Matson from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Matson Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of MATX opened at $128.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Matson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.04 and a 52-week high of $133.53.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. Matson had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $722.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Matson’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP John Warren Sullivan sold 893 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $98,765.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,547. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP John Warren Sullivan sold 893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $98,765.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,547. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 1,792 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.11, for a total transaction of $206,277.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,674.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,359 shares of company stock valued at $4,363,849. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

About Matson

(Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.