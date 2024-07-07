State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,005 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.56.
Campbell Soup Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $45.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.16. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $37.94 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.92.
Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.26% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Campbell Soup Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.92%.
About Campbell Soup
Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.
