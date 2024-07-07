State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Ball alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BALL. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ball by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 14,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ball by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ball by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,853,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,408,000 after buying an additional 72,585 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Ball by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 389,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,384,000 after buying an additional 16,632 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ball by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ball

In other Ball news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ball from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Ball from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ball from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ball

Ball Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Ball stock opened at $59.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $71.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.35.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. Ball had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Ball announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Ball’s payout ratio is 6.02%.

About Ball

(Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.