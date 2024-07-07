State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.58 Million Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in MarketAxess by 39.6% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in MarketAxess by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in MarketAxess by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MarketAxess

In other MarketAxess news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total value of $99,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,034,895.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MarketAxess Price Performance

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $204.65 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $192.42 and a one year high of $297.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.65. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.03.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $210.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.99 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 20.82%. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $199.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $236.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.64.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

