State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.85 Million Stock Holdings in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.14% of John Wiley & Sons worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,466,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,180,000 after purchasing an additional 123,637 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,402,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,500,000 after buying an additional 302,491 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the fourth quarter worth about $30,180,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 630,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,017,000 after buying an additional 15,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 282,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,962,000 after acquiring an additional 11,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLY stock opened at $43.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.19. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $468.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.70 million. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 10.69% and a positive return on equity of 18.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.3525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This is a positive change from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is presently -38.46%.

In other John Wiley & Sons news, EVP Jay Flynn sold 6,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $237,345.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,238.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

