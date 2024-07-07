State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.11% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 14,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Compass Point raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.57.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Price Performance

Shares of SHO opened at $10.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.63. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $11.59. The company has a current ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $217.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.00 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Equities analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

Further Reading

