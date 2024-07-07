State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 100 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 45.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 371.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 45,783 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.58.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $146.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.58 and a 200-day moving average of $142.30. The company has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $156.65.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 19.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.51%.

In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.11, for a total value of $1,471,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,081,914.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.11, for a total value of $1,471,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,081,914.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $6,709,317.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,481,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,553 shares of company stock valued at $14,724,147 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

