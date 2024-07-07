State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,244 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 4,166.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 512 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Aptiv from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.91.

NYSE:APTV opened at $70.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.51 and a 200 day moving average of $79.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $65.13 and a 1-year high of $113.60.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $30,330.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

