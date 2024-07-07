State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 93 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 34.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Encore Wire by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Encore Wire by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the 3rd quarter worth about $720,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $289.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.19. Encore Wire Co. has a 12-month low of $150.51 and a 12-month high of $295.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $285.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.43.

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $632.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.64 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 12.45%. Encore Wire’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is presently 0.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Encore Wire in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, CJS Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

