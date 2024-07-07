State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 100 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David B. Edelson sold 10,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,197,224. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AutoNation from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on AutoNation from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on AutoNation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AutoNation from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.25.

Shares of AN stock opened at $156.96 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.81 and a fifty-two week high of $182.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.18.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.04. AutoNation had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, April 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 14.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

