State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 200 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Insperity were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter worth about $42,085,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Insperity by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,210,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,534,000 after acquiring an additional 224,772 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Insperity by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 655,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,846,000 after acquiring an additional 188,894 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Insperity by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 398,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,687,000 after acquiring an additional 116,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of Insperity by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 882,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,461,000 after acquiring an additional 49,576 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insperity Stock Down 1.5 %

NSP opened at $89.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.13. Insperity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.49 and a twelve month high of $123.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.07.

Insperity Increases Dividend

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 137.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 58.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insperity

In other Insperity news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $544,497.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,979,066.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John M. Morphy sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $337,986.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,771.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $544,497.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,979,066.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,695 shares of company stock worth $2,044,864 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

