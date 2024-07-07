State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 2,100 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,151 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in F.N.B. by 20.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,449,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,434,000 after purchasing an additional 413,698 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in F.N.B. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,292,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,193,000 after purchasing an additional 136,104 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the fourth quarter valued at $49,533,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 535,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after acquiring an additional 203,429 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 378,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after acquiring an additional 89,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $33,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 149,458 shares in the company, valued at $2,014,693.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

FNB stock opened at $13.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.99. F.N.B. Co. has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $14.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.53 and its 200 day moving average is $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $406.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

