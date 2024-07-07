State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 300 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in EnerSys in the third quarter worth approximately $2,617,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in EnerSys by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 21,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 33.8% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 53,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after buying an additional 13,519 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 276.1% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 8,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the third quarter worth about $1,738,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. BTIG Research downgraded EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EnerSys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.50.

ENS stock opened at $100.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.78. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $83.27 and a 1-year high of $113.34.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $910.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that EnerSys will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.85%.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

