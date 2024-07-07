State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 900 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNO. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 15.4% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 301,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,382.3% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 450,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,223,000 after purchasing an additional 420,340 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 8,355.6% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 141.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,238,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,128,000 after buying an additional 2,486,439 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $25.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 171.54 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $17.28 and a one year high of $32.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.27.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

