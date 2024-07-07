State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NewMarket by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 722,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $394,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of NewMarket by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 253,506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $138,371,000 after purchasing an additional 23,938 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NewMarket by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 146,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NewMarket by 4,435.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 87,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,678,000 after purchasing an additional 85,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NewMarket during the fourth quarter worth $37,659,000. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEU opened at $509.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.47. NewMarket Co. has a 12 month low of $406.45 and a 12 month high of $650.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $535.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $573.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $696.74 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 38.99%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

